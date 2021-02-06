Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.57-1.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.68-2.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.67 billion.Valvoline also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.57-1.67 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut Valvoline from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.71.

VVV stock opened at $23.70 on Friday. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $25.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.78.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.84 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.97%.

In other news, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 5,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $126,285.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,631.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas A. Gerrald II sold 4,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $102,513.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,884 shares in the company, valued at $201,133.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,590 shares of company stock worth $377,086 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

