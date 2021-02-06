Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.1% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 303,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,594,000 after purchasing an additional 58,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 871.9% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 53,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,816,000 after acquiring an additional 48,418 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VDC opened at $171.59 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $120.70 and a 12 month high of $175.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.48.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.