Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,512,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,834 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 11.0% of Truepoint Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Truepoint Inc. owned 0.19% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares worth $165,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 137.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VEA opened at $48.57 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $49.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.79.

Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.