Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) Hits New 12-Month High at $181.53

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $181.53 and last traded at $181.53, with a volume of 5220 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $179.81.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 14,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.9% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:VV)

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

