Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Purchased by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 13,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $12,807,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 992,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,829,000 after purchasing an additional 9,431 shares during the last quarter.

VOT opened at $223.27 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $106.07 and a 52 week high of $223.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

