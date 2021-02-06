Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 66.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VBR stock opened at $153.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.03. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $154.40.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.