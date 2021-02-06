Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Shares Bought by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 29,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares by 846.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 16,336 shares in the last quarter.

IVOO opened at $167.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.93. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $79.50 and a twelve month high of $167.77.

