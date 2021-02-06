Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.3% of S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 36,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 357,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,564,000 after acquiring an additional 14,257 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,467,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 997,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,028,000 after acquiring an additional 27,925 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $55.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.73. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.