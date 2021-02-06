Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.07% of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 185.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 37,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 24,399 shares in the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 46,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 9,855 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,631,000.

VPU opened at $139.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.79. Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $96.09 and a fifty-two week high of $156.43.

About Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

