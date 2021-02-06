Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $40.58 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) will report sales of $40.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $40.60 million and the lowest is $40.55 million. Vapotherm posted sales of $13.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 211.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full year sales of $125.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $125.38 million to $125.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $91.13 million, with estimates ranging from $89.30 million to $92.96 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vapotherm.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.12. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 47.80% and a negative return on equity of 51.59%. The business had revenue of $30.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 182.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

VAPO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Vapotherm from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vapotherm currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

In other news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $63,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,838.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony L. Arnerich sold 21,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $594,716.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,903.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,916 shares of company stock worth $2,181,146 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vapotherm by 520.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vapotherm by 204.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Vapotherm during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vapotherm during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vapotherm during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

VAPO stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.72. The stock had a trading volume of 447,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,912. Vapotherm has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $54.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.51. The company has a market capitalization of $916.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.01 and a beta of -1.50.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

