Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship Buys 130,000 Shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Stock

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship bought 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ EVLO opened at $16.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $806.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average is $7.11. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EVLO. JMP Securities raised their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $6.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Evelo Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,300,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,720,000 after purchasing an additional 361,627 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 28,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 11.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 96.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 70,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 57.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a monoclonal microbial candidate, which is in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of psoriasis or atopic dermatitis.

