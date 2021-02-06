VeriCoin (VRC) Achieves Market Cap of $2.14 Million

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 6th. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded up 25.2% against the dollar. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0639 or 0.00000165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.14 million and $412,781.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,856.49 or 1.00313400 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00030487 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00060805 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000246 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000231 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,468,153 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com.

VeriCoin Coin Trading

VeriCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

