Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verint Systems Inc. is a leading provider of analytic solutions for communications interception, digital video security and surveillance, and enterprise business intelligence. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut their price target on Verint Systems from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Verint Systems from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verint Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $50.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.26. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 211.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.86.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.14 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,445,861. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,388,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,656 shares of company stock worth $1,800,817. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 19.1% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 119,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after buying an additional 19,115 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 231.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 113.6% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 9,379 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

