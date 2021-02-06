Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Given New $284.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $302.00 to $284.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 26th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $293.44.

VRTX stock opened at $215.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.67. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $197.47 and a 1-year high of $306.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $55.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $217.36 per share, with a total value of $3,260,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,087.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total transaction of $86,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,639,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 4,383 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 725 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,905 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

