Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $575.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $53.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -2,698.00 and a beta of 1.21. Viasat has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $68.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.49.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VSAT shares. William Blair raised Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Viasat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.14.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

