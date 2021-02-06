VIBE (VIBE) Trading Down 14.9% Over Last 7 Days

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One VIBE token can currently be bought for about $0.0200 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. VIBE has a total market cap of $5.19 million and approximately $550,500.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VIBE has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00063881 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $474.51 or 0.01217840 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,526.30 or 0.06483814 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00053997 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005859 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00035260 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00022535 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00015698 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000173 BTC.

VIBE Token Profile

VIBE (VIBE) is a token. It was first traded on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VIBE

