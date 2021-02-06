Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $90 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 423,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $89,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 98.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON opened at $202.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $216.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $206.55 and its 200-day moving average is $183.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,146,887.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $419,793.46. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 205,800 shares of company stock worth $860,624. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Argus lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.33.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

