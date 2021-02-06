Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $99.39 Million Stock Holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,360,688 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 161,705 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $99,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Independent Bank by 14.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the third quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on INDB shares. Compass Point upgraded Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 800 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $58,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INDB opened at $76.85 on Friday. Independent Bank Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $49.25 and a fifty-two week high of $81.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.03.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $118.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.74%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

