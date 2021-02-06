Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,167,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 296,499 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $85,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 224.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 841.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 211,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total transaction of $16,450,679.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,362 shares in the company, valued at $83,837,836.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Irina Konstantinovsky sold 26,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $2,006,857.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,426,722.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 339,599 shares of company stock worth $25,868,081 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $85.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.68. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $23.81 and a one year high of $87.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

