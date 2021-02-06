Vicus Capital Has $1.40 Million Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Vicus Capital raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 90.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,015 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,983,000 after buying an additional 11,483 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 129,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after buying an additional 56,806 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 459.0% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 99,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,425,000 after acquiring an additional 81,700 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,764,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period.

Shares of ITA opened at $95.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.56 and a 200-day moving average of $88.35. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

