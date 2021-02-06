Vicus Capital Purchases New Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $279,217,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 15,424.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,395,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,337 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1,611.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 830,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,721,000 after purchasing an additional 781,854 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,543,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,440,000 after purchasing an additional 540,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 903,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,038,000 after purchasing an additional 472,781 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,199,071.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $777,170.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,137.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 480,817 shares of company stock valued at $81,336,262 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $169.93 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $175.70. The company has a market cap of $155.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.45.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. 140166 lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.70.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

