Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “voestalpine AG is engaged in the production, processing and distribution of steel products. Its operating division consists of Steel, Special Steel, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. Steel division focuses on the production and processing of flat steel products for the automotive, white goods and construction industries. Special Steel division segment manufactures tool steel and high-speed steel. Metal Engineering division produces rails and turnout products, rod wire, drawn wire, premium seamless tubes and welding filler materials. Metal Forming division offers special sections, tube products, and precision strip steel as well as pre-finished system components. Other segment provides coordination services and assistance to the subsidiaries. voestalpine AG is headquartered in Linz, Austria. “

Get Voestalpine alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VLPNY. Erste Group upgraded Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Voestalpine from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Voestalpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Voestalpine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

VLPNY opened at $7.43 on Thursday. Voestalpine has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $7.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.32.

About Voestalpine

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voestalpine (VLPNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Voestalpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voestalpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.