Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “voestalpine AG is engaged in the production, processing and distribution of steel products. Its operating division consists of Steel, Special Steel, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. Steel division focuses on the production and processing of flat steel products for the automotive, white goods and construction industries. Special Steel division segment manufactures tool steel and high-speed steel. Metal Engineering division produces rails and turnout products, rod wire, drawn wire, premium seamless tubes and welding filler materials. Metal Forming division offers special sections, tube products, and precision strip steel as well as pre-finished system components. Other segment provides coordination services and assistance to the subsidiaries. voestalpine AG is headquartered in Linz, Austria. “

Get Voestalpine alerts:

VLPNY has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Voestalpine from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Voestalpine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded Voestalpine from a hold rating to an accumulate rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Shares of VLPNY stock opened at $7.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.89. Voestalpine has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $7.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Voestalpine Company Profile

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voestalpine (VLPNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Voestalpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voestalpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.