Vonage Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:VG)

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 2,108 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,194% compared to the average volume of 64 put options.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $674,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,734,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,828,971.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,731,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,299,504.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,500 shares of company stock worth $1,510,000 in the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Vonage alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VG. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Vonage by 6.4% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 13,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Vonage by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 350,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vonage by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Vonage by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 94,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Vonage by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VG stock opened at $13.72 on Friday. Vonage has a fifty-two week low of $4.18 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.19, a PEG ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.60.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $316.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.56 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vonage will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on VG shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Vonage from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.