Vonage Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:VG)

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 2,108 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,194% compared to the average volume of 64 put options.
In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $674,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,734,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,828,971.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,731,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,299,504.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,500 shares of company stock worth $1,510,000 in the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VG. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Vonage by 6.4% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 13,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Vonage by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 350,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vonage by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Vonage by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 94,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Vonage by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of VG stock opened at $13.72 on Friday. Vonage has a fifty-two week low of $4.18 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.19, a PEG ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.60.
Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $316.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.56 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vonage will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have commented on VG shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Vonage from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.
About Vonage
Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.
