VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Stock Price Up 15.6%

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) shares shot up 15.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.57 and last traded at $22.55. Approximately 476,337 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 555,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.12 and its 200 day moving average is $11.16. The firm has a market cap of $533.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.39 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $201.07 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VOXX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in VOXX International by 473.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in VOXX International by 18.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in VOXX International during the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of VOXX International by 18.7% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 32,590 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. 46.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment and autosound products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

