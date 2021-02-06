Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Cut to Neutral at Wedbush

Wedbush lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $13.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.97) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.96) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.58) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.40) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.45) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on VYGR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $15.00 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.29.

Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.80. Voyager Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $14.62.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $2.46. The business had revenue of $117.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.34 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, CFO Allison Dorval sold 2,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $25,360.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,069.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andre Turenne sold 10,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $90,018.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,754.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $1,498,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 2.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 123,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 12.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 33,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

