VPR Brands (OTCMKTS:VPRB) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.03

VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.07. VPR Brands shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 305,659 shares.

VPR Brands Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VPRB)

VPR Brands, LP operates in the electronic cigarette and personal vaporizer industry in the United States. The company designs, develops, markets, and distributes a line of electronic cigarette e-liquids under the Helium brand; vaporizers for essential oils, concentrates, and dry herbs under the HoneyStick brand; cannabidiol products under the Goldline brand; and electronic cigarettes and vaporizers under the KRAVE brand.

