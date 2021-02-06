vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Shares Gap Up to $2.85

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.85, but opened at $4.01. vTv Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.19, with a volume of 295,880 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.05. The stock has a market cap of $180.27 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of -2.00.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that vTv Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman purchased 625,000 shares of vTv Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 1,875,000 shares of company stock worth $3,000,000 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VTVT)

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation end products, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

