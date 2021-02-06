W.W. Grainger, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $4.60 Per Share (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for W.W. Grainger in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.67. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s Q2 2021 earnings at $4.67 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $21.80 EPS.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GWW. UBS Group reduced their target price on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $401.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $367.00.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $367.90 on Friday. W.W. Grainger has a 52 week low of $200.61 and a 52 week high of $427.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,938,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,405,063,000 after purchasing an additional 227,199 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 507,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,058,000 after purchasing an additional 33,826 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 371,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,441,000 after purchasing an additional 204,866 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 353,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,024,000 after purchasing an additional 48,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 193,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,857,000 after purchasing an additional 58,710 shares during the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total transaction of $7,632,842.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,637,706.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

