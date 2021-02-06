Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,302 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.28.

NYSE:WMT opened at $144.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.69. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $76,245,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,124,214.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at $178,101,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395 over the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

