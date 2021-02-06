Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Washington Prime Group Inc. is a retail REIT. The company is engaged in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. Washington Prime Group Inc., formerly known as WP Glimcher Inc., is based in COLUMBUS, United States. “

Separately, Compass Point upgraded Washington Prime Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

NYSE:WPG opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. Washington Prime Group has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $29.97. The company has a market cap of $228.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.32 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($2.52). Washington Prime Group had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Washington Prime Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPG. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Washington Prime Group by 70.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 86,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 35,890 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Washington Prime Group in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Washington Prime Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Washington Prime Group by 17.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 131,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 19,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

Washington Prime Group Company Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

