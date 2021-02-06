Water Intelligence plc (WATR.L) (LON:WATR) Shares Gap Down to $510.00

Shares of Water Intelligence plc (WATR.L) (LON:WATR) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $510.00, but opened at $495.00. Water Intelligence plc (WATR.L) shares last traded at $499.00, with a volume of 13,398 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £86.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 509.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 442.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.25.

Water Intelligence plc (WATR.L) Company Profile (LON:WATR)

Water Intelligence plc provides leak detection and remediation products and services for residential, commercial, and municipal customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Franchise Royalty Income, Franchise-Related Activities, US Corporate Operated Locations, and International Corporate Operated Locations segments.

