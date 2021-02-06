Waters Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.51 Per Share (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Waters in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Waters’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.25 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WAT. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Cleveland Research raised shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.83.

WAT opened at $283.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $261.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.76. Waters has a 1 year low of $154.39 and a 1 year high of $299.06.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.20 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the third quarter valued at about $62,130,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waters by 892.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 285,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,731,000 after buying an additional 257,061 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Waters by 160.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 326,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,973,000 after buying an additional 201,355 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Waters by 194.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 248,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,471,000 after buying an additional 164,122 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waters by 230.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 152,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,795,000 after buying an additional 106,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Robert G. Carson sold 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total transaction of $519,042.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at $786,655.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total value of $312,771.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,865 shares in the company, valued at $17,002,540.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,599 shares of company stock worth $1,752,214 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

