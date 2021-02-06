Waters (NYSE:WAT) Rating Increased to A- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) from a c rating to an a- rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Waters from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Waters from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Waters from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Waters has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $220.83.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $283.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $261.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.76. Waters has a 52 week low of $154.39 and a 52 week high of $299.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waters will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $920,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,977,307.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total transaction of $312,771.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,002,540.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,599 shares of company stock worth $1,752,214 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.9% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 850,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $166,453,000 after buying an additional 15,995 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 367,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,833,000 after buying an additional 21,922 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 160.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 326,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,973,000 after buying an additional 201,355 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the third quarter worth $62,130,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Waters by 892.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 285,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,731,000 after purchasing an additional 257,061 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

