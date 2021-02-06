WAX (WAXP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $8.55 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One WAX coin can currently be bought for $0.0450 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a total market cap of $67.78 million and $8.55 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000394 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001738 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000045 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 41.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00040094 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,728,168,467 coins and its circulating supply is 1,506,739,073 coins. WAX’s official website is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAX Coin Trading

WAX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

