Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Director Sells $16,681.07 in Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 59 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.73, for a total transaction of $16,681.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,462.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Anke Schaferkordt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 4th, Anke Schaferkordt sold 243 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.79, for a total transaction of $58,268.97.

Shares of W opened at $289.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $270.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.94. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of -41.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.23) earnings per share. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in W. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 12,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on W. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. William Blair upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.84.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

