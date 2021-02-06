WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Updates Q1 2021 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) updated its first quarter 2021

IntraDay earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.45-1.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.45. WEC Energy Group also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.99-4.03 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays raised WEC Energy Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.45.

Shares of WEC stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,324,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,217. WEC Energy Group has a 12-month low of $68.01 and a 12-month high of $109.53. The company has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 14th will be given a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.67%.

In related news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $475,260.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 214,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,632,371.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

