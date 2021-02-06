Wedbush Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) – Wedbush raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for M/I Homes in a report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.15. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $906.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.99 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday.

NYSE:MHO opened at $52.47 on Thursday. M/I Homes has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $55.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 2.11.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 32,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 45.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 4.5% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

