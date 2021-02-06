Wedbush ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:GAMR) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Shares of Wedbush ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:GAMR) rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $91.87 and last traded at $89.98. Approximately 50,375 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 86,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.06.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.42.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wedbush ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Wedbush ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:GAMR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.08% of Wedbush ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Wedbush ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wedbush ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.