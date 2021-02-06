Well Done LLC Acquires Shares of 2,076 The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Well Done LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in The Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Allstate alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. Barclays increased their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of The Allstate in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Allstate has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.53.

Shares of The Allstate stock opened at $106.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.69. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $125.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $2.06. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Featured Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.