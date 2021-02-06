Well Done LLC Buys New Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV)

Well Done LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Well Done LLC owned 0.26% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,980,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

RFV opened at $80.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.20. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $33.21 and a 52 week high of $82.46.

