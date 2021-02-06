Well Done LLC Has $979,000 Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Well Done LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,158,000.

Shares of BATS IGV opened at $377.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $354.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.03. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 52-week low of $123.69 and a 52-week high of $183.23.

About iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

