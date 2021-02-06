Well Done LLC Invests $558,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Novak Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $108.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.78. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $50.97 and a 12 month high of $108.67.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Further Reading: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.