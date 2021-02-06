Well Done LLC Sells 1,036 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Well Done LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,074,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $900,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489,682 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,537,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $621,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519,034 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,603,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,893,000 after purchasing an additional 9,389,845 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 16.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,286,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,861,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,421,000 after purchasing an additional 299,231 shares in the last quarter. 53.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $17.27 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.84.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

