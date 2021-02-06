Wells Fargo & Company Raises Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target to $120.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $114.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.83.

EMN stock opened at $104.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $34.44 and a one year high of $110.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.86.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 7,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total value of $716,245.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,208,984.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $89,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,434.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,900 shares of company stock worth $3,832,678. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMN. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 21.9% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter worth $14,468,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 4.2% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 46,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 3.1% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 37,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

