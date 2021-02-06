WESPAC Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,467 Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $552,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,079.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.42.

Realty Income stock opened at $61.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.56, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $84.92.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2345 per share. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 84.64%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

