WESPAC Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,959,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,025,000 after buying an additional 1,819,900 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,915,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,993,000 after purchasing an additional 520,309 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 15.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,642,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,677,000 after purchasing an additional 495,516 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,279,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,684,000 after purchasing an additional 78,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,621,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,868,000 after purchasing an additional 110,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $72.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.85 billion, a PE ratio of -62.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.