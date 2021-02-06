WESPAC Advisors LLC Takes $321,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,226 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total value of $67,927,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,280,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,265,591.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 260,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total value of $39,106,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395 in the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, January 8th. FIX cut shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.28.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $144.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

