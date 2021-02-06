Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Short Interest Up 12.1% in January

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,630,000 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the December 31st total of 4,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 709,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WHR. Zacks Investment Research cut Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.86.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $193.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $189.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.77. Whirlpool has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $214.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $5,440,742.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,440,742.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $1,428,506.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,506.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool by 230.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,550,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,892 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth about $29,357,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,504,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,063,000 after buying an additional 161,533 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at about $19,477,000. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.