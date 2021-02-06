Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 590 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,071,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,370,000 after buying an additional 2,866,404 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,807,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,377,000 after buying an additional 116,328 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,519,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,769,000 after purchasing an additional 205,454 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 76.5% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,114,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,393,000 after purchasing an additional 916,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,079,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,650,000 after purchasing an additional 145,419 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.80.

